New grounds for impeachment? House Dem says Trump deserves it for making society worse

The Democratic Texas lawmaker leading the impeachment charge against President Trump says the damage Trump has had on American society could be “irreparable,” and is grounds for impeachment.

“What he has done to this society is harmful and in some cases it may be irreparable – to tell police officers that you don’t have to be nice, when you’re arresting someone,” Rep. Al Green(D-Texas) told Hill.TV co-hosts Buck Sexton and Krystal Ball during an interview that aired Thursday on “Rising.”

“These are the kinds of things that can cause longterm harm to society,” he added.

Green also said he believes Trump’s firing former FBI director James Comey is an impeachable offense as is the president’s response to last year’s violent white supremacist marches in Charlottesville, Va. and his disparaging remarks against immigrants. – READ MORE

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-ca) Boasted About Threatening Trump Supporters “all The Time” And Chanted Repeatedly For The President To Be Impeached While Accepting An Award From Stonewall Young Democrats In Los Angeles Saturday.

Responding to Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) apology to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for protesters disrupting his confirmation hearings last week, Waters told attendees:

We don’t ask for permission to protest — We protest. We protest when we understand that we have to make America hear us and see us, and understand that we all have something to say. I probably will have a conservation with Dianne and we’ll talk about it. I’ll say to her, “Dianne, remember, there are those who said that we lack civility when I got up and talked about the president’s cabinet and I said, ‘if you see them anywhere, If you see them at a restaurant, if you see them in a department store, even at a gasoline station, just tell them, you’re not welcome here, anywhere.’” – READ MORE