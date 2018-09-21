Legal Experts: Kavanaugh Controversy Could Force Roberts Court Into Avoiding High-Profile Cases For A Few Years

According to The Hill, legal experts say that hearings on hot-button issues like abortion and religious freedom may have to wait a few years until the heat on Kavanaugh blows over.

“Depending on what happens with the rest of confirmation process, the court might feel kind of battered and like it needs to take things more slowly,” said Nicole Saharsky, a partner at the D.C. firm Gibson Dunn at a Georgetown Law panel discussion.

That course of action would fit in line with Justice Roberts’ character of keeping the Supreme Court apolitical. Irv Gornstein, executive director of Georgetown’s Supreme Court Institute, concurs with that assertion.- READ MORE

The attorney for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual harassment, released a statement saying the Senate Judiciary Committee’s desire to hold a hearing on Monday is “contrary to the Committee discovering the truth.”

The statement said Ford wishes for other witnesses to be involved in any future hearings, but did not name any such witnesses. The only people Ford says were present for the alleged assault are Kavanaugh and schoolmate Mike Judge, both of whom say this incident never happened.

“The Committee’s stated plan to move forward with a hearing that has only two witnesses is not a fair or good faith investigation,” said Lisa Banks, Ford’s attorney. “The rush to a hearing is unnecessary.”

New statement from Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer, Lisa Banks: pic.twitter.com/Epa2ADXRny — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 19, 2018

According to the statement, Ford and her family have received threats and she is “currently unable to go home.” In earlier media interviews, Banks had said Ford would be willing to testify. Republican swing vote Sen. Susan Collins has suggested she will vote for Kavanaugh unless Ford testifies.- READ MORE