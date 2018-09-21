Comey: Mueller may be in the ‘fourth quarter’ of Russia investigation

Former FBI Director James Comey is speculating that Special Counsel Robert Mueller could be in the “fourth quarter” of his Russia probe, citing the plea deal struck with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Comey, when asked at what stage he believes the Russia investigation is in, told St. Louis Public Radio there’s “an argument to be made that the conviction – the plea and cooperation by Paul Manafort – may represent that we’re in the fourth quarter.”

“The way you normally do investigations is you work from the bottom up, and so they’re getting pretty high,” Comey said.

Comey, fired by President Trump in May 2017, led the FBI when the bureau began investigating whether any people associated with the Trump campaign assisted the Russians in their effort to meddle in the 2016 election. – READ MORE

Former Fbi Lawyer Lisa Page Admitted Under Oath That A Text Exchange With Fbi Agent Peter Strzok Meant That “it Still Existed In The Scope Of Possibility That There Would Be Literally Nothing” To The Russia Collusion Story On The Eve Of Robert Mueller’s Appointment To Investigate That Issue As Special Counsel, According To A Sunday Fox News Report.

In the closed-door section of her testimony, revealed for the first time in Sunday’s Fox News report, Page confirmed that Strzok meant there was no proof of collusion. “I think this represents that even as far as May 2017, we still couldn’t answer the question,” Page, who had been attached to the FBI’s investigation of Russian election interference for nine months, told Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX).

“No, I don’t think so. I think it’s a reflection of us still not knowing,” Page said when Ratcliffe pressed her on the texts’ meaning, but then added:

It still existed in the scope of possibility that there would be literally nothing, probably not nothing nothing, as we probably knew more than that by that point. But in the scheme of the possible outcomes, the most serious one obviously being crimes serious enough to warrant impeachment; but on the other scale that, you know, maybe an unwitting person was, in fact, involved in the release of information, but it didn’t ultimately touch any senior, you know, people in the administration or on the campaign. And so the text just sort of reflects that spectrum [Emphasis added]. – READ MORE