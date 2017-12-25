True Pundit

Politics TV World

‘What Kind of Mental Illness’ Is there at UN?: Ben Stein Rips World Body for Jerusalem Vote (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Economist and actor Ben Stein reacted to the United Nations voting overwhelmingly against President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The body voted 128 to 9 in favor of a resolution condemning Trump’s action.

Multiple key American allies, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Japan voted with the majority – against the United States. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

'What Kind of Mental Illness' Is There at UN?: Ben Stein Rips World Body for Jerusalem Vote
'What Kind of Mental Illness' Is There at UN?: Ben Stein Rips World Body for Jerusalem Vote

Economist and actor Ben Stein reacted to the United Nations voting overwhelmingly against President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: