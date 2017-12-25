Politics TV World
‘What Kind of Mental Illness’ Is there at UN?: Ben Stein Rips World Body for Jerusalem Vote (VIDEO)
Economist and actor Ben Stein reacted to the United Nations voting overwhelmingly against President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
The body voted 128 to 9 in favor of a resolution condemning Trump’s action.
Multiple key American allies, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Japan voted with the majority – against the United States. – READ MORE
