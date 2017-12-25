‘What Kind of Mental Illness’ Is there at UN?: Ben Stein Rips World Body for Jerusalem Vote (VIDEO)

Economist and actor Ben Stein reacted to the United Nations voting overwhelmingly against President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The body voted 128 to 9 in favor of a resolution condemning Trump’s action.

Multiple key American allies, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Japan voted with the majority – against the United States. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *