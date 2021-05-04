New evidence emerges contradicting defense of John Kerry over allegations he leaked info about Israeli operations

Audio of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reveals he did not have knowledge about secret Israeli military operations until former Secretary of State John Kerry disclosed details about the operations.

The new detail directly contradicts State Department’s defense after the bombshell allegation surfaced this week in the New York Times.

The Washington Free Beacon commissioned a translation of the Zarif audio. They learned Zarif confirmed on the audio that he did not know Israel was responsible for certain military operations against Iranian interests until Kerry disclosed that fact.

From the Free Beacon:

n independent translation of the audiotape commissioned by the Washington Free Beacon shows that Zarif went on to clarify that he had no prior knowledge of these Israeli strikes before Kerry told him. “Kerry told me that Israel had launched 200 airstrikes against you ,” said Zarif. “You didn’t know?” asked his interviewer. “No, no,” he replied.

Both Kerry and the State Department denied the allegation — but invoked different explanations. – READ MORE

