Alaska Woman Claims Feds Raided Her Home Looking For ‘Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop’ Stolen During Capitol Riot

Agents of the federal government raided an Alaska woman’s home and “boutique hotel and spa” last week looking for Nancy Pelosi’s laptop, stolen during the January 6th riot at the United States Capitol, but the woman says it is a case of mistaken identity.

“Marilyn Hueper, who with her husband owns the Homer Inn & Spa in Homer, Alaska, said federal agents broke down the door of their home and confiscated laptop computers and a cellphone and handcuffed them and their guests during the search,” according to Fox News, quoting a local Anchorage, Alaska, paper.

Hueper said that the FBI conducted the search with the help of a Capitol police officer and that the agents “forensically audited” her husband’s cell phone. She also says that while agents claimed that no one answered when they knocked before entering her home, which doubles as a bed and breakfast, Hueper claims the search party never knocked.

“I think almost right off the bat, they said, ‘Well, you probably know why we’re here,’ or something like that. It’s like, yeah, no, not really. And they said, ‘Well, we’re here for Nancy Pelosi’s laptop.’ And I said, ‘Oh,’” Hueper reportedly told a local radio station.

The agents then showed Hueper a photo of a woman they claimed was inside the United States Capitol and may have Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. The woman, Hueper said, looked “remarkably” like her, but told the agents that, while she attended the rally outside the U.S. Capitol building, she never went inside. Instead, she and her husband, who attended the rally “on a whim” were “lost, eating hot dogs at the other end of the Mall,” when the rioters entered the building.

“I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. Is that her? That’s clearly not me. Why did you not show me this to start with?’” Hueper said in her interview. – READ MORE

