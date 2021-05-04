Report: Floyd Juror Wore BLM Shirt Referencing Floyd In July, Challenging What He Told Defense During Jury Selection

One of the jurors who served on the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin reportedly sported a Black Lives Matter T-shirt with a reference to the death of George Floyd, seemingly challenging what the juror told the Chauvin defense team during jury selection.

According to a report from The Post Millennial, now-public juror Brandon Mitchell, 31, is seen in a Facebook post published in August 2020 wearing a hat that says “Black Lives Matter” and a T-shirt that says “BLM” with the words, “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks,” a reference to the death of Floyd.

The photo was posted by a Travis Mitchell with the caption, “The next Generation being socially active representing in DC my son Marzell, my nephew Brandon Rene Mitchell, and brotha Maurice Jauntiness Johnson.”

Here is Juror #52 who said he was impartial during jury questioning. Also runs a podcast. https://t.co/JaYM8RTwDj pic.twitter.com/LpmZ8bmD9L — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 2, 2021

However, when Mitchell was asked by Judge Peter Cahill on March 15, 2021, if he knew anything about the Chauvin/Floyd case, he said no, according to FOX 9 reporter Paul Blume.

“Judge Cahill asked Juror #52, whether he heard anything about the #GeorgeFloyd civil case,” Blume reported at the time. “He says, no. He explained hearing some basic info about trial dates, etc from the news in recent months, but nothing that would keep him from serving as impartial juror. #ChauvinTrial.” – READ MORE

