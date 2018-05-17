New Details, Questions Emerge About How Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Is Getting Paid

As Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti has racked up some $185 million in free media coverage by CNN and MSNBC and his defense of Daniels has increasingly looked more like a politically motivated campaign against Trump and his associates, more people have begun to ask more questions about who exactly is paying for Avenatti. Last week, Clinton insider Mark Penn called out Avennati over his need to fully disclose his funding sources; now, the Associated Press is raising similar questions.

“But the truth is, no one knows precisely who is funding the effort,” AP notes.

The more than 14,000 donations have been made mostly anonymously in amounts ranging from $10 to $5,000. Through Monday, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, raised more than $490,000 on CrowdJustice.com, a crowdfunding site dedicated to helping people raise money for legal fees. About $100,000 arrived in the last week after Avenatti released documents about payments Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, received from private companies seeking information about the president’s beliefs on various issues.

“It does bring up some ethical concerns in terms of who is actually giving this money and whether they will try to exert influence,” said Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School. Levinson notes that while transparency matters, lawyers “can have partisan affiliations and I don’t think anyone thought Michael Avenatti was a Trump supporter.” – READ MORE

