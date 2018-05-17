RIDIN’ WITH BIDEN: Crazy Joe Tops List Of 2020 Candidates In New Poll

Just when you thought Joe Biden had boarded his last Amtrak train to ride into the sunset (or head back to Delaware, anyway), back he comes.

The 75-year-old former vice president took a pass in the 2016 presidential election, ceding the spotlight to Hillary Clinton. But now that she’s crashed and burned, Uncle Joe is mulling a run in 2020. And a new nationwide poll of Democratic primary and caucus voters shows him on top of other contenders.

The Zogby Analytics poll of 533 likely Democratic primary and caucus voters puts Biden in the lead with 26%. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who watched as Democrats stole away his nomination in 2016, is second at 18%. Oprah Winfrey comes in third at 14%, but “nearly one in five (22%) likely voters were not sure who they would vote for,” the poll found. – READ MORE

