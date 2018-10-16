New dating app launches for Trump supporters: ‘Make America Date Again’

A new dating app is aimed at uniting supporters of President Trump with the promise of making “America date again.”

DonaldDaters launched Monday for Apple and Android devices with the hope of encouraging young conservatives to meet and mingle, Fox News reported.

“For many young Trump supporters, liberal intolerance has made meeting and dating nearly impossible,” Emily Moreno, CEO of Donald Daters, said in a statement. “Support for the president has become a dealbreaker instead of an icebreaker. That’s why we created a new platform for Trump supporters to meet people without being afraid of talking politics.”

Red looks good on both of you. Think red trumps blue? Download the new DonaldDaters app for like minded supporters of President Trump. #TheRIGHTMatch pic.twitter.com/MILyCW1fgH — DonaldDaters (@DonaldDaters) October 9, 2018

DonaldDaters markets itself as an “American-based singles community connecting lovers, friends, and Trump supporters alike.”- READ MORE