Robert De Niro says he’s ‘offended’ by behavior of Trump, ‘Republicans in general’

Robert De Niro told Alec Baldwin that he feels “offended” by President Trump and the GOP during the premiere Sunday night of ABC’s “The Alec Baldwin Show.”

Both Hollywood stars have been outspoken critics of the president in the past, and Baldwin asked De Niro – who once said he would like to punch Trump in the face – why he decided to voice his opinion publically after years of staying out of politics.

“I’m so offended by this person and by the Republicans in general and how they’ve behaved,” De Niro said. “We see it with the [Supreme Court Justice Brett] Kavanaugh thing going on right now. And when I see him, I know what he is, and he knows what he is.”

De Niro, 75, said that Trump is “projecting” when he mocks opponents and critics.

“Everything he says about other people, ‘You’re a loser. You’re a this. You’re a that,’ is everything he’s saying about himself… he’s so transparent. He’s projecting,” De Niro said. – READ MORE