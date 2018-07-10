Socialist Bill De Blasio Joins Socialist Bernie Sanders At Sanders’ Socialist Summer Home

This weekend, socialists New York Mayor Bill De Blasio and Senator Bernie Sanders (Loonbag-VT) spent a lovely socialist holiday together at Sanders’ socialist lake house in Vermont. According to The New York Post:

Photos show the progressive pols and their families at Sanders’ four-bedroom retreat in North Hero. In one photo taken Saturday, Sanders, his unruly crop of gray hair covered by a white cap, is sitting shirtless in a lawn chair next to his wife, Jane, while McCray relaxes just steps away to their right.

Nothing says socialism quite like redistributing relaxation. And clearly De Blasio needs a hiatus from running New York City into the ground – a good socialist deserves some time off.- READ MORE

For a far-left Democrat gunning for the presidency, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio sure has his priorities in order.

The same mayor who couldn’t be bothered to stick around his own city last year when a police officer was murdered because he felt called to be at a protest in Europe decided to interrupt a Canadian vacation to return to New York for a ceremony to name a street after the fallen hero.

And to do it, he drafted the use of a $3 million airplane that’s supposed to be part of the New York City Police Department’s arsenal against terror.

“It is very unusual to go on an international flight to go pick up the mayor,” one source told the New York Post.

“I think it’s excessive, because that wasn’t what that plane was designed to do. It’s designed for counterterrorism measures. To go to Canada to get the mayor? It’s excessive.” – READ MORE

