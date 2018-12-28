Never Trumpers Fantasize About Tanking U.S. Economy so GOP Backs Impeachment of Donald Trump

Never Trumper John Podhoretz, A Contributing Editor For The Now-defunct Never Trump Magazine The Weekly Standard, Tweeted On Wednesday That He Wondered Whether The U.s. Economy Tanking Would Lead To President Donald Trump Losing Enough Support From Republicans In Congress That He Would Be Removed From Office.

Podhoretz is a top Never Trumper who has frequently criticized the president and attacked readers of this website, as Breitbart News has reported many times before.

To remove a sitting president via the impeachment process, a majority in the House must vote for articles of impeachment to bring charges against a president, then a two-thirds super-majority in the Senate must approve them, thereby convicting the president with 67 or more votes.

How many people's hearts sank when they saw the Dow went up 1,000 points because they really hoped Trump had plunged us into a bear market that would cause GOP legislators to turn on him and support removal after impeachment? — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 26, 2018

A question to debate at your Christmas meal or Chinese restaurant: Has the combination of the November election results plus a bear market plus the departure of Mattis begun—at last!— to shake Republican support for Trump? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 24, 2018

Technically speaking, with Democrats taking over the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 3 as a result of the midterm elections, to impeach President Trump they would need just a majority–which they could do with all Democrats–to pass articles of impeachment. But, to remove Trump from office, there would need to be 20 Republicans in the Senate joining together with all 47 Democrats to reach the requisite 67 vote threshold. – READ MORE