Will Ferrell’s Anti-Trump Movie Flops with Critics, Moviegoers

The latest film headlined by comedic actor Will Ferrell is having some trouble with both critics and the moviegoing public.

Among the most surprising complaints from some critics have to do with the out-of-place and anti-Trump humor in the flick.

The film includes a reference to “fake news” at one point — and even introduces its own version of “Make America Great Again” hats. They instead say, “Make England Great Again.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Frank Scheck said the anachronistic humor in the movie, especially the political barbs, “fall utterly flat.”

The political humor should come as no surprise, since Will Ferrell is both the star and a producer on the movie. Ferrell’s films have included anti-Republican humor before — “The Campaign” and “The Nice Guys” — and he often stumps for Democrats.

He even went to Georgia and made door-to-door visits to folks to try and get Stacey Abrams elected governor this year.

The moviegoing public has not liked "Holmes & Watson" much either. Its approval rating from voting audience members on Rotten Tomatoes is only 25 percent.