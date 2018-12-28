Democrats Push ‘Medicare For All,’ Major Government Expansion To Top Of Congressional Priority List

In between investigations into the Trump Administration, the Democrat-controlled House plans to pursue huge government expansions, Fox News reports, including a proposal to make Medicare available to all Americans.

(…)

The Daily Caller reports that that plan could represent the single largest expansion of government in decades, and more than 40 Democrats have already signed on.

“Th[e bill’s] goals include moving the U.S. to 100 percent green energy, federal job guarantees for workers forced out of their fossil fuel jobs, guaranteed minimum income and universal health care,” says the Caller.

A one trillion dollar price tag is also just the starting point for the Green New Deal, which involves moving the United States to an alternative energy grid over the next 20 years at a cost of more than $5 trillion. The Medicare for All provision that Democrats seem to desperately want included in any “deal” inked after the first of the year, is estimated to cost more than $32 trillion — and that’s just to start.

Fortunately for terrified taxpayers, even if the Democrats pass these bills in their entirety, they’re unlikely to make it through the Senate, and even less likely to make it off the president’s desk with a signature. The half-Democrat Congress is the perfect opportunity for 2020 candidates, particularly those looking to position themselves to run for president, to make big promises without any danger that they’ll have to eventually deliver. – READ MORE