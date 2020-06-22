Georgia Bureau Of Investigation Responds To D.A.’s Charges: We Weren’t Consulted, Investigation Not Over

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard’s press conference on Wednesday — in which he announced criminal charges against the two officers who were involved in the recent incident involving the death of Rayshard Brooks — by stating that they were not notified that it was going to happen and that the investigation was not over.

“The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Atlanta Police Department on Friday night, June 12th, to investigate an officer involved shooting at the Wendy’s Restaurant on University Avenue. We are in the process of conducting this investigation,” the bureau said in a statement. “Although we have made significant progress in the case, we have not completed our work. Our goal in every officer involved shooting case we are requested to review, is to complete a thorough, impartial investigation before we submit the file to the respective District Attorney’s Office.”

“The GBI was not aware of today’s press conference before it was conducted,” the statement continued. “We were not consulted on the charges filed by the District Attorney. Despite today’s occurrence, the GBI will complete its mission of completing an impartial and thorough investigation of this incident and we will submit the file, once completed, to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.”

GBI’s statement regarding Howard’s decision to announce charges against the two officers comes as Howard is facing an election runoff, is reportedly under criminal investigation, and has been repeatedly accused of sexual harassment. – READ MORE

