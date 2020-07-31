Nevada sheriff tells library not to call 911 if they support BLM: ‘To support this movement is to support violence’

A rural Nevada sheriff warned the county library not to bother calling 911 to report acts of lewdness or other incidents should the board issue a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“To support this movement is to support violence and to openly ask for it to happen in Douglas County,” Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley wrote in an open letter addressed to the Douglas County Public Library Board of Trustees on Monday.

“Due to your support of Black Lives Matter and the obvious lack of support or trust with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, please do not feel the need to call 911 for help. I wish you good luck with disturbances and lewd behavior since those are just some of the recent calls my office has assisted you with in the past.”

Coverley also pointed out how: “the Black Lives Matter movement openly calls all law enforcement corrupt and racist on their website. They call for the defunding of police, and we have seen how a lack of active law-enforcement has worked in Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon.” The sheriff added that: “numerous Black Lives Matter protests have resulted in violence, property damage and the closing of local businesses, sometimes permanently.”

The sheriff backtracked on Tuesday after meeting with Douglas County Library Director Amy Dodson and clarified his office would continue to respond to 911 calls from the library.

His letter came in response to the agenda posted before a special meeting to be held Tuesday by the Douglas County Public Library Board of Trustees. Among other things on the agenda, the board was to consider adopting a diversity statement “for possible approval.” – READ MORE

