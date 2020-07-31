Federal Election Commissioner Says Trump Can’t Delay Vote; Pompeo Says Up To DOJ

With reactions to Trump’s tweet about possibly moving the election going about as one might expect – which the Trump campaign defended as ‘just raising the question’ – Federal Election Commissioner Ellen Weintraub said on Thursday that the executive branch does not have the power to move the November election, nor should it be moved.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seems to think it’s a matter for the Justice Department:

No, Mr. President. No. You don’t have the power to move the election. Nor should it be moved. States and localities are asking you and Congress for funds so they can properly run the safe and secure elections all Americans want. Why don’t you work on that? — Ellen L 😷 Weintraub (@EllenLWeintraub) July 30, 2020

“In the end, the Department of Justice and others will make that legal determination” — Mike Pompeo on Trump’s tweet suggesting the presidential election should be delayed pic.twitter.com/lmCoolwAg0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2020

In truth, only Congress can delay the date for the general election for the presidency, as the Constitution gives Congress the authority to set the general election date. – READ MORE

