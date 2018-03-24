Politics
2020: CNN Declares Joe Biden Dem. Frontrunner
CNN on Thursday declared former Vice President Joe Biden is the early 2020 frontrunner for the Democrats.
Biden’s polling average in all national 2020 primary polls is 27%, and the only person even within striking distance right now is Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is at 21%, according to the analysis
At least two of the primary polls (RABA, Politico/Morning Consult) had Oprah Winfrey as one of the potential candidates, and Biden finished ahead of Winfrey and the other Democrats in those polls. CNN, which acknowledged that it is “entirely unreasonable” to forecast a winner this early, also pointed out that Biden is even currently leading in New Hampshire, which holds the first-in-the-nation primary after the Iowa caucuses. A February University of New Hampshire survey found Biden defeating Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), both of whom are from the region, by double digits. – READ MORE
