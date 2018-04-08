Nevada Governor Opposes Trump’s National Guard Request

At least two U.S. governors have already signaled that they intend to fight President Donald Trump’s order to send National Guard troops to America’s southern border.

Unlike the active-duty military branches, Trump must deploy the National Guard in coordination with the nation’s governors.

While two states, Texas and Arizona, announced Friday their plans to comply with the president’s order, others have expressed reluctance.

As the Daily Caller reported, the latest statement of disapproval from a state-level executive came from the Republican governor of Nevada.

Brian Sandoval said in a statement released by spokeswoman Mary-Sara Kinner that he did not believe Trump’s plan for border security amounted to “an appropriate use” of his state’s National Guard force. – READ MORE

