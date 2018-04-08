Facebook COO Admits ‘We Made Mistakes’ When it Comes to Privacy

On Thursday, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg addressed the company’s privacy crisis in regard to Cambridge Analytica’s use of Facebook user data.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Sandberg admitted that the company had moved far too slow in their response to the alleged data harvesting and that, to this day, Facebook remains unsure as to what exactly had been taken by Cambridge Analytica.

“We made mistakes and I own them and they are on me,” Sandberg said. “There are operational things that we need to change in this company and we are changing them … We have to learn from our mistakes and we need to take action.”

“When Cambridge Analytica first happened it was a mistake for Mark (Zuckerberg) and me not to speak out earlier and faster,” she added. “We wanted to make sure we knew exactly what happened.”

Sandberg followed up by stating that one of the biggest mistakes had been not investing in further safety and security in the modern age of vicious hackers and that Facebook “underinvested.” – READ MORE

