GOP Sec. of State Candidate Exits Race; Warns About Plan to Turn Arizona Blue: “It is a target of Soros”

Former Republican state Sen. Lori Klein Corbin announced on Friday she is suspending her campaign to be Arizona’s next secretary of state and issued a warning about how the Democrats plan to flip the Grand Canyon State to blue.

In an exclusive interview with The Western Journal, Klein Corbin said she entered the race to challenge incumbent GOP Secretary of State Michele Reagan, because of her fears the elections official would lose to the Democratic candidate in the fall.

The Arizona Republic reported that a poll released last summer found Reagan’s favorability rating at 17 percent, likely due to some high profile snafus that have occurred during her tenure overseeing the state’s elections.

“The Democrats are going to use everything she has done to try to defeat her in a general election,” Klein Corbin said, adding that they value the prize of taking over the state’s election process.

“It is a target of (George) Soros for one reason, that is because (the secretary of state) oversees how the voters are actually found eligible,” the conservative leader contended.

No Democrat has held the office since the 1990s, according to The Washington Post. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1