NETWORK OF GARBAGE: CNN Attacks Kanye Using Dead Mom, Mental Health, Wife’s Ex-Lover (VIDEO)

\The far-left network has launched a smear campaign against rapper Kanye West over his support for President Donald Trump, using racial slurs to attack him and suggesting that he is mentally ill.

.@Bakari_Sellers: "My issue with Kanye West is quite simple — is that anti-intellectualism simply isn't cool." https://t.co/FVeCRODqXl pic.twitter.com/rhH5nWSubZ — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 10, 2018

CNN's April Ryan used Ray J, who once made a sex tape with Kim Kardashian, to attack Kanye West: "I talked to someone who is very familiar with the Kardashians, or used to be, text messaging with Ray J … he was once close with Kim Kardashian." Says he was "a little concerned." pic.twitter.com/eYe2nAMNRb — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 11, 2018

Sad. @SECupp said it best about the Kanye-Trump meeting: "That was really sad. I think you had there a man who's clearly not okay, and a president who's willing to who's willing to exploit that." pic.twitter.com/JuadQFMxkH — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 11, 2018

"What I saw was a Minstrel show today."@DonLemon reacts to Kanye West's bizarre Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump. "Kanye needs help … this was an embarrassment, Kanye's mother is rolling over in her grave." https://t.co/XcDCcgdHEO pic.twitter.com/F9GBA3x3bl — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 11, 2018