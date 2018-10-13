‘AN UNHINGED MOB’: RNC Releases Brutal Ad Slamming Political Left (VIDEO)

The Republican National Committee released a new ad on Thursday highlighting the political Left as “an unhinged mob” as Democratic leaders have called for incivility and used violent rhetoric in recent days.

The new campaign ad comes as the 2018 midterm elections are less than a month away and as leftist groups have caused unease around the country with their increasingly mob-like behavior.- READ MORE