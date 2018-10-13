Dave Chappelle Defends Kanye West: ‘That’s My Brother, I Support Him’

Further, the veteran comedian told Jones that even though he doesn’t always agree with West, he believes the rapper only has good intentions. “I’m not mad at Kanye. That’s my brother — I love him, I support him,” Chappelle said. “But, you know, I don’t have to agree with everything that he says. I just trust him as a person of intent. – READ MORE
