Dave Chappelle Defends Kanye West: ‘That’s My Brother, I Support Him’

    “First of all, you know, Kanye’s an artist, man. He’s a genius.” Chappelle said. “I think the angle he’s seeing things from is about the division that he sees.

    “And he’s not inconsistent with what he’s saying,” Chappelle said, referring to West’s efforts to reclaim the Confederate flag.

    West told a Los Angeles radio state in 2013 that he donned a jacket with a Confederate flag patch in a bid to adopt the flag. “The Confederate flag represented slavery in a way, so I took the Confederate flag and made it my flag. It’s my flag now,” West said. “Now what you going to do?”

    Further, the veteran comedian told Jones that even though he doesn’t always agree with West, he believes the rapper only has good intentions. “I’m not mad at Kanye. That’s my brother — I love him, I support him,” Chappelle said. “But, you know, I don’t have to agree with everything that he says. I just trust him as a person of intent. – READ MORE

     

    Comedian Dave Chappelle is defending his longtime friend Kanye West's right to speak out about his passions. While most media and entertainment elites are railing against hip-hop star Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, his longtime friend and creative collaborator is defending the vocal Trump support's right to speak out about his passions.

