Dave Chappelle Defends Kanye West: ‘That’s My Brother, I Support Him’

While Most Media And Entertainment Elites Are Railing Against Hip-hop Star Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, His Longtime Friend And Creative Collaborator Is Defending The Vocal Trump Support’s Right To Speak Out About His Passions.

“First of all, you know, Kanye’s an artist, man. He’s a genius.” Chappelle said. “I think the angle he’s seeing things from is about the division that he sees.

“And he’s not inconsistent with what he’s saying,” Chappelle said, referring to West’s efforts to reclaim the Confederate flag.

West told a Los Angeles radio state in 2013 that he donned a jacket with a Confederate flag patch in a bid to adopt the flag. “The Confederate flag represented slavery in a way, so I took the Confederate flag and made it my flag. It’s my flag now,” West said. “Now what you going to do?”