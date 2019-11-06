Netflix offers ‘skip’ button for Trump jokes in new Seth Meyers special

Comedian Seth Meyers loves to rag on President Trump, but he seems to realize there’s a lot of people who rather not listen to his political pot shots.

Meyers reportedly convinced the big wigs at Netflix to build in a special button during his new Lobby Baby special that allows viewers to skip over his Trump material, which he concedes is a buzz-kill for a lot of folks.

“It dawned on me that because it was on Netflix, there would be this opportunity to put in technology that would allow people to skip it,” he told CNN Business. “It was away to build in the response to anyone who would say, ‘Oh, let me guess there’s going to be jokes about the president.’”

Some have credited Meyers, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live, with lighting Trump’s candidate fuse at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011, when he took aim at the billionaire developer’s reported plans to run for president.

“Donald Trump has been saying he will run for president as a Republican, which is surprising because I just assumed he was running as a joke,” Meyers quipped as Trump sat stone-faced in the audience. – READ MORE