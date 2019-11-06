Report: Illegal Immigrant Deported After Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Returns Two Weeks Later, Attacks Her Again

A 28-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico who reportedly had previously assaulted his ex-girlfriend was deported on October 21. Less than two weeks later, he was back in the U.S. and arrested for “attacking his ex-girlfriend at knife point, breaking into her home, and stealing her car,” as Townhall.com reports.

According to the The Independent Tribune, Gaspar Reyes-Dorantes, was arrested in Concord, North Carolina, and charged with “assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, communicating threats, larceny after breaking and entering, first-degree burglary, larceny of motor vehicle and injury to personal property.” The Independent Tribune noted, “Deputies say Reyes-Dorantes broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on Tamarac Court in Concord after 11 p.m. Thursday and assaulted the woman and a male in the home. Officers said Reyes-Dorantes had a knife in his possession. Reyes-Dorantes threatened the two, destroyed items in the home and stole the woman’s car, according to deputies.”

In September, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who had raped a woman in Oklahoma was arrested, but authorities would not honor an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer request; the sheriff’s department would not permit the transfer custody to deportation officers. Marc Moore, director of ICE’s Dallas field office, noted, “Within a few hours of being released, this illegal alien was back at the home of the rape victim where he was free to re-victimize her and harm other members of the community.” ICE stated, “Unfortunately, this is not an isolated event … Over the past few months … Oklahoma County has routinely failed to honor ICE detainers by releasing criminal aliens back into the local community before ICE has the opportunity to take custody.”

As alllaw.com explains, “The grounds of deportability are found in § 237 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (I.N.A.) or 8 U.S.C. § 1227. For example, non-citizens can become deportable if they: Commit certain types of crimes, most notably an aggravated felony; domestic violence; a crime of moral turpitude (CMT) committed within five years after being admitted to the U.S. or getting a green card, if the prison sentence was for at least one year; or two CMTs not arising out of a single scheme of criminal misconduct.” – READ MORE