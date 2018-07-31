Netflix focused on building faith and family-based shows, exec says

Netflix is hoping to bring faith and family-based shows to its subscribers.

“It’s a very important audience to us,” Vice President of Original Series, Cindy Holland, told reporters at the 2018 Television Critics Associations’ Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.

“It represents a significant percentage of the population not only here in the U.S., but around the world,” Holland continued, adding that she “grew up in a place that was very much steeped in those traditions.”

“I want to make some great programming for my cousins and their families too,” she said. “So it is something that we are focused on really building out a robust slate of family-friendly programming.” – READ MORE

When Netflix informed its shareholders this week that it signed up 5.2 million subscribers in the second quarter of this year, there were several ways to look at that. Two years ago, it signed up 1.7 million for the second quarter, so the growth in 24 months has been impressive. In the same quarter a year ago, it also signed up 5.2 million subscribers. In that light, it maintained its progress.

But compared with the previous two fiscal quarters, 5.2 million is a big drop. By comparison, in the first quarter of this year, it signed up 7.4 million subscribers.

And the 5.2 million number is also well below the company’s projection of 6.2 million subscribers for the quarter. In fact, the company has never fallen this far short of a quarterly subscription target.

Any number of reasons could be at play here, but one that can’t be ignored was the announcement in May that Netflix has entered into a multi-year deal with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to “produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features,” according to a company statement.

It’s not necessarily a surprise that Netflix sought out the Obamas. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings was a big supporter of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, and said voters should elect Clinton because “Trump would destroy much of what is great about America.”

“Hillary Clinton is the strong leader we need, and it’s important that Trump lose by a landslide to reject what he stands for,” Hastings said at the time.

Add the fact that Netflix is home to Michelle Wolf’s weekly “comedy” show and conservatives have another reason to snub Netflix. If you didn’t know Wolf before her out-of-line attacks on Vice President Mike Pence and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, you may know her now for her infamous “Salute to Abortion” on her program earlier this month. – READ MORE

