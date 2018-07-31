Huge ‘Trump 2020’ Banner Unfurled Inside Yankee Stadium

Somehow, the Russians are no doubt involved.

On Sunday afternoon, in the most liberal bastion in the land — New York City — some supporters of President Trump unfurled a large banner in right field of Yankee Stadium that said “Keep America Great! — Trump 2020.”

Not even baseball is devoid of politics now. Trump 2020 sign unfurled at the Yankee game during the 8th inning pic.twitter.com/6AAyT6pOBM — Dina Berliner (@DinaBerliner) July 29, 2018

The owner of the flag, who would identify himself only as “Dion,” said the flag has the signatures of 56 “patriots.” – READ MORE

During a meeting with Democrats in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder was asked if he would consider running for president. Holder reportedly responded, “Am I interested it? Yeah, I’m interested!”

Holder also said he’d first have to discuss it with his family and probably wouldn’t decide until early 2019, CNN reported.

The comments fell in line with what Holder told late night TV talk show host Stephen Colbert on Monday: “I’m thinking about it.”

Holder, the nation’s top law enforcement official during the President Barack Obama-era, has dropped hints about a presidential run since March. Holder faced a number of controversies while serving as attorney general, including some relating to the First Amendment.

Currently, Holder is raising money for Democrats while traveling the nation as the head of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. – READ MORE

