Counselors Claim Clients Face Trump Anxiety: ‘Fear of the World Ending’

A Correspondent With The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (Cbc) Based In Washington, Dc, Ferreted Out A Counselor Who Istreating People For A “collective Anxiety” Caused By President Donald Trump “volatility.”

“There is a fear of the world ending,” Elisabeth LaMotte, founder of D.C. Counseling and Psychotherapy Center, told CBC. “It’s very disorienting and constantly unsettling.”

CBC reported: [LaMotte] refers to it as a “collective anxiety” among patients who feel on edge about how potentially dire the president’s decisions could be.

What’s been called “Trump Anxiety Disorder” has been on the rise in the months following the election, according to mental-health professionals from across the country who report unusually high levels of politics-related stress in their practices. And it’s maybe not surprising given the relentlessly negative headlines and politically divisive climate.

This week, it was a menacing all-caps Trump tweet warning Iran about potentially historic “CONSEQUENCES.” Previously, it was his Supreme Court picks and fears that the legal right to abortion could be overturned, or his immigration policies separating families at the border, or his apparent submission to Russian President Vladimir Putin before a global audience.

But LaMotte also described Trump supporters have issues, telling CBC they feel “isolated” from friends and family. – READ MORE

