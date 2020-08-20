Netflix accused of sexualizing children with movie about kids who embrace ‘sensual dance’

Netflix is currently promoting an award-winning film, “Cuties,” that’s being marketed as “a coming-of-age tale” from the streaming giant.

But people across the world are expressing outrage with concerns that the movie sexualizes young girls, and a petition has been launched in an effort to have it removed from Netflix.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that “Cuties” would be coming soon to its platform, sharing the French language film’s trailer on Twitter. The promotional plug reads: “Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions.”

Netflix has a movie called “Cuties” about 11 year olds in a twerking dance group. Some of the reviews claim it’s a “commentary” on the sexualization of children but this is the poster. And keep in mind that the lead actress is actually 11 years old. In the film and real life. pic.twitter.com/4p2exeSvXw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 20, 2020

The Hollywood News published the full synopsis of the film, which reads: Eleven-year-old Amy lives with her mom, Mariam, and younger brother, awaiting her father to rejoin the family from Senegal. Amy is fascinated by disobedient neighbor Angelica’s free-spirited dance clique, a group that stands in sharp contrast to stoic Mariam’s deeply held traditional values. Undeterred by the girls’ initial brutal dismissal and eager to escape her family’s simmering dysfunction, Amy, through an ignited awareness of her burgeoning femininity, propels the group to enthusiastically embrace an increasingly sensual dance routine, sparking the girls’ hope to twerk their way to stardom at a local dance contest. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --