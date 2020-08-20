Candace Owens Will Sue Facebook over ‘Blatant Censorship’

BLEXIT founder Candace Owens will sue Facebook over its “blatant censorship” after the social media platform demonetized her page following her comments about senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) swearing into congress in 2017 as an “Indian-American.”

Candace Owens said that Facebook has suppressed her page after she commented her thoughts on senator Harris being chosen as Democrat nominee Joe Biden’s vice president for the upcoming November election.

“I am SO EXCITED that we get to watch , who swore into congress as an ‘Indian-American’, now play the ‘I’m a black a woman’ card all the way until November,” said Owens upon hearing the news. “Fun times!”

In her post, Owens included an Associated Press image from January 3, 2017, when Harris was sworn in as a senator. The Facebook post was later labeled as exhibiting “false information,” which was “checked by independent fact-checkers.”

According to “AP’s assessment,” in interviews, Harris “has regularly talked about how her mother, who was from India, raised her as Black.” The so-called “fact-checkers” now claim that “social media users are falsely suggesting that Harris only recently began identifying as Black.” – READ MORE

