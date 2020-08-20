LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 8.20.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Coronavirus hospitalizations down to lowest levels of pandemic. So where is our exit strategy? – The media might keep it a secret, but the hospitals have quietly emptied out their beds of COVID-19 patients, as large swaths of the country appear to have hit a de facto herd immunity threshold. Meanwhile, no matter how much good news we see, those who treat us as subjects continue to create false panic, extend draconian and ineffective restrictions on liberty, and refuse to put out an exit strategy. They are rapidly turning this lockdown into our domestic Afghanistan.

It’s now becoming clear, from every state and country that has reached saturation levels of the virus, that the virus burns out roughly around the 20% seroprevalence benchmark, not at the 80% threshold the fearmongers predicted. Whether it’s Sweden, New York, or Arizona, the virus is going to do what it does – meaning it spreads for about six weeks in a given region and then moves on. The only question is whether we will continue to destroy our society, mental health, and economy or achieve herd immunity without adding the man-made death toll. Herd immunity is going to happen, whether we aim for it or not. – READ MORE

Australia Prime Minister Puts Citizens On Notice: All Will Likely Undergo Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations – For those fearing that all the prior state-enforced social distancing and lockdown protocol which hit a peak in early summer — from arresting surfers on empty beaches, to telling people they can’t even jog, to police detaining moms for merely letting their children play on taxpayer bought public playgrounds — would only too easily and hastily transition to a forced vaccination regimen the moment one is rushed out despite safety or the various potential long-term side effect ‘unknowns’… well,it’s happening:

Australians are likely to face mandatory coronavirus vaccinations if Prime Minister Scott Morrison gets his wish. – READ MORE

Cuomo’s DNC Speech Was a Disgrace: Claims His COVID-19 Response Worked ‘and It Was Beautiful’ – Downstate New York was the COVID-19 hotspot of the world. But the geniuses in the Democratic Party thought it was a good idea to have Governor Cuomo deliver a prime time speech on the first night of their convention.

Cuomo jumped right in with some Orwellian rewriting of history by lauding his own response to the coronavirus in New York. “New Yorkers were ground zero for the COVID virus, and have gone from one of the highest infection rates on the globe to one of the lowest,” he said. “We climbed the impossible mountain, and right now, we are on the other side.” – READ MORE

Iowa State prof forbids students to disagree with BLM, abortion. University takes action. – Iowa State University administrators took action this week after an English teacher forbade her students to disagree with abortion, gay marriage, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Students who signed up for ISU assistant professor Chloe Clark’s English 250 class for the fall semester learned in their syllabus that they would be “dismissed” from class if they argued against “gay marriage, abortion, Black Lives Matter.” – READ MORE

BLM Mob Beats Piñatas of Minneapolis Police Union Chief and His Wife Outside His Home – On Saturday, a Black Lives Matter mob led by a Democratic candidate for state representative and the leftist group Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) marched to the home of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll and his wife, reporter Liz Collins. They shouted into microphones and beat piñatas designed to look like Kroll and Collins. – READ MORE

Texas Governor Proposes Freezing City Property Taxes Following ‘Defund Police’ Actions – Texas Governor Greg Abbott proposed legislation for the next session to freeze the property tax rates of any city that moves to “defund police.” The move would prevent municipalities like Austin from raising its property tax rate after taking action to defund their own departments.

Texas Republican leaders traveled to Fort Worth to meet with Mayor Betsy Price regarding funding for law enforcement operations. The meeting follows actions by the Austin City Council to strip nearly one-third of that city’s law enforcement budget as part of the “Defund the Police’ movement. – READ MORE

San Francisco cops leaving in record numbers, pursuing jobs at other departments – San Francisco police officers are leaving the department in record numbers with many pursuing jobs at departments elsewhere in the state or around the country, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday.

The mass exodus, which amounts to 54 officers so far this year — with 23 leaving for other jobs and 31 retiring — comes as the city just approved a measure to defund the police and is debating other areas of reform as a result of Black Lives Matter protests. – READ MORE

Florida Airport Evacuated After Huge ‘Live’ Missile Found In Shipping Container – Early this week the cause of a major security incident was revealed which occurred last Friday at an international airport in Polk County, Florida.

Lakeland Linder International Airport was scene of a sudden emergency evacuation when a contractor opened a shipping container to unexpectedly find a massive guided missile inside. – READ MORE

