Kamala Harris wants to use executive action for gun control if she is elected president (VIDEO)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said that if she is elected president, she will give Congress 100 days to act on gun control. If they don’t, she’ll take matters into her own hands, she said during a CNN town hall Monday.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris says she wants to ban “assault weapons,” which means all semi-automatic firearms



Harris says she “will give” Congress 100 days to pass radical gun control laws or else she will use executive action to ram through her agenda pic.twitter.com/Ly8dpQisld — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 23, 2019

Harris supports universal background checks and an assault weapons ban, and told the audience she will use her executive power to take action on gun control if Congress doesn’t pass the laws she wants.

"Upon being elected, I will give the United States Congress 100 days to get their act together and have the courage to pass reasonable gun safety laws," Harris said. "And if they fail to do it, then I will take executive action."