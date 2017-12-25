Netanyahu: ‘Several Countries’ Considering Moving Embassies to Jerusalem After Trump Decision

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “several countries” are considering moving their embassies to Jerusalem after President Trump’s decision to recognize the city as the capital of Israel.

“We’re now talking to several countries who are seriously considering saying exactly the same thing as the United States and moving their embassies to Jerusalem,” Netanyahu told CNN on Friday, a day after the United Nations voted to oppose Trump’s move.

Netanyahu said Trump’s decision recognizes a “historical truth.”

“Jerusalem has been the capital of Israel for 3,000 years from the time of King David. It has been the capital of Israel for 70 years, and it’s about time that the U.S. said, and I’m glad they said, ‘This is the capital and we recognize it’ and I think that’s going to be followed by other countries,” he said. – READ MORE

