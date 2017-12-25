DRAIN THE SWAMP: Republican congressman says Trump was ‘a factor’ in his decision to retire

President Trump was “a factor” in centrist Republican Rep. Charlie Dent’s decision to retire from Congress when his term ends next year.

The Pennsylvania congressman told ABC’s “This Week” Trump was not the main reason he decided to retire, but he’s making life a bit harder for Republicans who are in the middle of the political continuum and don’t want to pledge their loyalty to the president.

“I’ve run for office 13 times. I don’t want to spoil a perfect record. I had no serious electoral threat from the Left and no credible threat from the Right,” he said. “I felt it was the right time. I’m young enough and healthy to do something else. There are personal reasons involved, other issues.”

But, he added, “The president has been a factor. It’s — I have often said this administration, at times, is taking the fun out of dysfunction. I expect a certain amount of dysfunction. Sometimes you laugh at it. It’s not so funny anymore.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *