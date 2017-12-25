True Pundit

Politics

DRAIN THE SWAMP: Republican congressman says Trump was ‘a factor’ in his decision to retire

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump was “a factor” in centrist Republican Rep. Charlie Dent’s decision to retire from Congress when his term ends next year.

The Pennsylvania congressman told ABC’s “This Week” Trump was not the main reason he decided to retire, but he’s making life a bit harder for Republicans who are in the middle of the political continuum and don’t want to pledge their loyalty to the president.

“I’ve run for office 13 times. I don’t want to spoil a perfect record. I had no serious electoral threat from the Left and no credible threat from the Right,” he said. “I felt it was the right time. I’m young enough and healthy to do something else. There are personal reasons involved, other issues.”

But, he added, “The president has been a factor. It’s — I have often said this administration, at times, is taking the fun out of dysfunction. I expect a certain amount of dysfunction. Sometimes you laugh at it. It’s not so funny anymore.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Republican congressman says Trump was 'a factor' in his decision to retire
Republican congressman says Trump was 'a factor' in his decision to retire

'I expect a certain amount of dysfunction. Sometimes you laugh at it. It's not so funny anymore.'
Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: