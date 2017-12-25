NYT Lauds ‘Mercy’ of NYC Bomber, Hails ‘Army of Darkness’ Group as ‘Peaceful Muslim Outreach Org’

The New York Times has lauded a “mysterious act of mercy” by would-be terrorist bomber Akayed Ullah, who set off an improvised explosive device at New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal subway station earlier this month.

The newspaper — reflecting on the Bangladeshi terrorist’s past — also described the fundamentalist Tablighi Jamaat group as a “peaceful Muslim outreach” organisation.

Writing on December 18th, Pulitzer Prize winner and South Asia NYT bureau chief Jeffrey Gettleman reported: “As a boy, Mr. Ullah and his mother made the rounds in Hazaribagh, knocking on doors and asking neighbors to go with them to the mosque to pray. They were members of Tabligh Jamaat, a peaceful Muslim outreach group.”

The article focuses on Ullah’s assistance for Rohingya refugees — a persecuted, mostly Muslim minority group with large populations in Bangladesh, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan:

After visiting relatives here in the capital city, Dhaka, he traveled across the country, slept in a mosque and under a tree, and passed out a few hundred dollars of medicine in the crowded refugee camps.

“When he left, he seemed happy,” said his mother-in-law, Mahfuza Akhter. “But when he returned, he was so upset. He said those people were living in hell, each and every minute.”

The persecution of the Rohingya has been leveraged by Islamic terror organisations like Al Qaeda and the Islamic State, calling into question the New York Times‘ use of “mysterious” when addressing Ullah’s affinity toward them. – READ MORE

