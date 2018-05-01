Netanyahu Exposes Iran’s Secret Nuclear Files, ‘Iran lied’ (VIDEO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed Monday that Iran has continued work on a “secret” nuclear weapons program, despite the regime’s public assurances to the contrary.

“Iran lied, big time,” Netanyahu said in an address to Israelis. “After signing the nuclear deal in 2015, Iran intensified its efforts to hide its secret nuclear files.

“In 2017, Iran moved its nuclear weapons files to a highly secret location in Tehran,” he added. “Few Iranians knew where it was, very few, and also a few Israelis.

The prime minister also alleged that Iran hid its secret weapons files in Tehran, and Israel has obtained 55,000 pages outlining the program along with 55,000 files on 183 CDs, the Washington Examiner reported.

“The Iran deal, the nuclear deal is based on lies; 100,000 files right here, prove that they lied,” Netanyahu said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1