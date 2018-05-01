The Clintons Are Back, and They’re Asking for Money Again

Despite the fact that the Clinton Foundation’s business practices were used as a cudgel against her during the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton is joining her husband Bill and daughter Chelsea for a gala to benefit the organization later next month.

According to Axios, which published an image of the invitation, Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea are hosting guests on May 24 in New York for the event. Here are the details:

Longtime Clinton supporters last week received an invitation offering access to the family (the green invitation features photos of Bill, Hillary and Chelsea) at a Clinton Foundation benefit on May 24 in New York, at prices ranging from $2,500 (“Friend”) for cocktail party and dinner, up to $100,000 (“Chair”) for “Leadership Reception for two, a premium table of ten, program recognition as Gala Chair and invitations to the Clinton Foundation Annual Briefing.” The foundation’ streamlined mission: “create economic opportunity, improve public health, and inspire civic engagement and service.” – READ MORE

