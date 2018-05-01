Politics Uncategorized
SWAMP: Stormy Daniels Lawyer Hobnobs With Reporters at WHCD Events
Journalists spending time at the White House Correspondents Dinner (WHCD) and its surrounding events saw no issue in rubbing elbows with Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing porn star Stormy Daniels.
#whitehousecorrespondentsdinner Controversy over the over-the-top comedic act aside, most of the night was marked by respectful dialogue and mingling among the media, Republicans and Democrats. (also very proud of my former colleague, Margaret Talev, who gave a stirring speech about the importance of the 1st Amendment and the fact that “the media” are proud Americans who come from all walks of life.”)
Several journalists posted Instagram photos with Avenatti at the dinner itself, and events surrounding the media celebration. – READ MORE
Washington journalists spent much of their weekend partying with a lawyer currently embroiled in litigation with the president of the United States.