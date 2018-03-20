Security World
Nerve agent used to poison ex-spy, daughter circulated through vents of his car
The Russian nerve agent used to poison ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter was circulated through the vents of his BMW, intelligence sources said in a new report.
Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, 33, who were found slumped over on a park bench in the British city of Salisbury on March 4, are in stable but critical condition at a local hospital.
The UK has accused Moscow of targeting the pair using the nerve agent Novichok, which was first developed secretly by the Soviet military. – READ MORE
Fox News