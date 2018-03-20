Politics
Al Sharpton’s Group And Black Lives Matter Team Up For Pro-Farrakhan Protest
Black Lives Matter, the New Black Panther Party, and Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network are organizing a protest in defense of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.
Farrakhan is a notorious racist and anti-Semite with close ties to Democratic politicians and activists.
The black activist groups are lobbying against a GOP resolution formally condemning Farrakhan for his anti-Semitism. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller