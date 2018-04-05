Neb. Lawmakers Finalize Bill to Completely Defund Planned Parenthood

The recent omnibus spending bill passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last month continues the more than $500 million in taxpayer dollars Planned Parenthood receives each year. Lawmakers in Nebraska, however, are working to stop taxpayer funded abortion in their state.

On Tuesday, Nebraska legislators passed a bill to end funding for government-supported abortion facilities, including Planned Parenthood, as part Nebraska’s budget package, Omaha World-Heraldreported.

Approved 38-6, the measure will now head to the desk of Republican Governor Pete Ricketts who introduced the plan to stop taxpayer-funded abortion into the family-planning measure of the budget.

If signed, it will be effective immediately.

Before the bill passed, senators “spent about an hour Tuesday morning rehashing the debate on restrictions to federal family planning dollars known as Title X. The bill got hung up twice during the second round of debate when senators could not agree on changes to the language proposed by Ricketts,” the World-Herald reported. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1