CNN Hammered for Sexist Comments on YouTube Shooter

CNN received multiple rebukes online for speculating that the YouTube shooter’s motivation was based on a “love triangle.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, after authorities in San Bruno, California, confirmed Tuesday that the shooter at YouTube’s headquarters was a woman, CNN crime and justice reporter Shimon Prokupecz conjectured on “The Situation Room” that the motive for the shooting was “perhaps a love triangle.”

The ongoing conversations on the network centered on the possibility that the suspect — later identified as 39-year-old San Diego resident Nasim Aghdam — was reacting to a relationship gone bad.

The shooting left one man critically wounded and two women seriously injured. Aghdam allegedly took her own life.

THR’s Katie Kilkenny noted that many called out CNN for suggesting that Aghdam’s motive, because she was a woman, may have been relationship-related. – READ MORE

