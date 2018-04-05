China Announces Military Alliance with Russia To ‘Show Americans’

China’s defense minister announced in Moscow on Tuesday that he had come “to show Americans” that his country is standing in solidarity with Russia, stirring up memories of the Cold War communist alliance between the two nations.

In a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, China’s new defense minister Wey Fenghe said he had come “to show the world a high level of development of our bilateral relations and firm determination of our Armed Forces to strengthen strategic cooperation.”

He added that he had “come to show Americans the close ties between the Armed Forces of China and Russia, especially in this situation. We’ve come to support you,” according to Russia’s state-run TASS News Agency.

Newsweek noted that the announcement of cooperation came as the two nations seek to thwart the United States’ influence abroad. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1