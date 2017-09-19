Iranian president warns Trump: US will pay 'high cost' if nuclear deal is undone

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned U.S. officials on Monday that there will be a “high cost” to pay if President Trump fulfills his promise to undo the landmark nuclear deal reached in 2015.”Exiting such an agreement would carry a high cost for the United States of America, and I do not believe Americans would be willing to pay such a high cost for something that will be useless for them,” Rouhani told CNN at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

The Iranian president said pulling out of the Obama-era agreement would “yield no results for the United States” and simultaneously “decrease and chip away at international trust placed in the United States of America.”

Rouhani’s comments came hours after Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in New York, during which they were expected to discuss the Iran nuclear deal. Trump must decide next month whether to recertify to Congress that Iran is complying with the terms of the agreement. – READ MORE