Dershowitz: It was a mistake to appoint special counsel to probe Russian meddling (VIDEO)

Attorney Alan Dershowitz said on Sunday that an independent commission should have been appointed instead of a special counsel to probe Russian election meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“I think it was a mistake to appoint a special counsel. They should have appointed a non-partisan independent commission, like 9/11, to find out how this election went wrong,” Dershowitz, who has met with President Trump in the past, said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“This is one of the worst elections in modern history, with the Russian attempts to influence, other attempts by Gulf countries to influence, the existence of FBI agents trying desperately to turn the election away from Trump,” he continued. – READ MORE

