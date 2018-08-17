NBC Was Fuming Mad After Their Employee Lost His Security Clearance

In a Wednesday move that was both praised and criticized, President Trump revoked the Top Secret security clearance for Obama-era CIA director and major Trump-critic John Brennan. The former spook is now an NBC News analyst, so the network didn’t take too kindly to their guy losing the mighty privilege he was granted.

As would be expected, the loss of Brennan’s security clearance was the first thing anchor Lester Holt got to during NBC Nightly News. “It looks a lot like payback tonight for some former senior government officials who have spoken out against President Trump,” he bitterly declared. “The President yanking the security clearance for former CIA boss John Brennan today accusing him of using his access to ‘sow division and chaos’ at the White House.”

“Unprecedented,” White House correspondent Kristen Welker proclaimed at the start of her report. “President Trump tonight revoking the security clearance of one of his harshest critics, career intelligence official and former CIA Director John Brennan, who’s also an NBC News analyst.” Of course, she omitted how under his leadership the CIA spied on U.S. Senators and hacked their computers, then lied about it under oath.

(…)