Kellyanne Conway Criticizes Husband’s Anti-Trump Tweeting: Violation Of ‘Marital Vows’

During an interview with The Washington Post, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway criticized her husband’s anti-Trump tweeting, suggesting it’s a violation of their “marital vows.”

George Conway, a Republican who used to be fond of Donald Trump, made waves on social media by re-tweeting anti-Trump articles and posting comments (some of which have been deleted) critical of the president while his wife serves as a loyal Trump advisor.

“I think it’s disrespectful,” Kellyanne Conway stated. “I think it disrespects his wife.”

Conway told the Post’s Ben Terris that her husband’s open criticism of the president allows for “the implication that they are pitted against each other bothers their children.” Plus, she said, both she and the president find the tweeting “impolite.”- READ MORE