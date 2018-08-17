Sacramento Bee Editorial Board to Pelosi: ‘Forget Being Speaker’

The Sacramento Bee editorial board is urging House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to declare that she will not seek to become House speaker should the Democrats take the House in November’s midterm elections.

In an editorial titled “Dear Nancy Pelosi: It’s not about you, it’s about your party and country. Forget being speaker,” the editorial board said the Republican Party is clearly the party of President Trump and the Democratic Party can’t be seen as the party of Pelosi and still win in November.

“To retake control of the House, Democrats need to gain at least 23 seats in November,” the editorial board wrote. “That’s no easy task. And it’s even more difficult now that Pelosi’s future has become a distracting campaign issue for Democrats in key swing districts, where they need moderate and even Republican votes to win.”

The editorial went on to note that 45 Democratic nominees and 10 incumbents have publicly said they will not support Pelosi for speaker. – READ MORE